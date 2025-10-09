Maharashtra FDA Crackdown After Tragic Deaths Linked to Contaminated Cough Syrup
Following the deaths of children in Madhya Pradesh linked to a tainted cough syrup, Maharashtra's FDA launched a stringent inspection drive to ensure liquid oral formulations' safety. Directed by the FDA, officials will rigorously test samples from hospitals and distributors to prevent future tragedies.
In response to the tragic deaths of 20 children in Madhya Pradesh due to contaminated cough syrup, the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration has initiated a comprehensive inspection operation targeting liquid oral formulations stored by hospitals and distributors.
The FDA directed joint commissioners and drug inspectors to gather information on all manufacturers within their jurisdictions, collect samples from diverse medical facilities, and prioritize testing.
Swift inspections aim to verify the integrity of solvents and enforce quality control, with officials warning of strict legal consequences for non-compliance, as the state strives to eliminate the recurrence of such incidents.
