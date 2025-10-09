Deadly Cough Syrup Crisis: Investigations and Arrests in Madhya Pradesh

The alarming rise in child fatalities in Madhya Pradesh has triggered swift action from authorities. Two children succumbed to kidney infections reportedly caused by the consumption of a contaminated cough syrup, pushing the death toll to 22.

The state authorities have responded by establishing a Special Investigation Team to delve into the matter. On Thursday, the Tamil Nadu-based manufacturer of the cough syrup was arrested as part of the investigation. Police have sealed the factory and are pursuing legal proceedings.

Accusations of negligence have led to the arrest of a local doctor, intensifying tensions in the region. The Indian Medical Association has announced potential strikes in protest against the arrest, indicating the ripple effects of the tragedy are still unfolding.

(With inputs from agencies.)