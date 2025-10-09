Left Menu

Deadly Cough Syrup Crisis: Investigations and Arrests in Madhya Pradesh

Two more children in Madhya Pradesh have died due to kidney infections linked to contaminated cough syrup, raising the death toll to 22. A Special Investigation Team arrested the owner of the syrup's manufacturing company. The incident has sparked legal actions and protests by medical professionals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhindwara | Updated: 09-10-2025 10:47 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 10:47 IST
The alarming rise in child fatalities in Madhya Pradesh has triggered swift action from authorities. Two children succumbed to kidney infections reportedly caused by the consumption of a contaminated cough syrup, pushing the death toll to 22.

The state authorities have responded by establishing a Special Investigation Team to delve into the matter. On Thursday, the Tamil Nadu-based manufacturer of the cough syrup was arrested as part of the investigation. Police have sealed the factory and are pursuing legal proceedings.

Accusations of negligence have led to the arrest of a local doctor, intensifying tensions in the region. The Indian Medical Association has announced potential strikes in protest against the arrest, indicating the ripple effects of the tragedy are still unfolding.

(With inputs from agencies.)

