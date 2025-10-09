Left Menu

Pharma Owner Arrested in Cough Syrup Scandal: The 'Coldrif' Controversy

Ranganathan, owner of Sresan Pharma, was arrested by the Madhya Pradesh police, aided by Chennai authorities, over the adulterated 'Coldrif' cough syrup that caused several children's deaths. The Tamil Nadu government has sealed the factory and banned the syrup. Investigations revealed serious manufacturing standards violations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 09-10-2025 11:42 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 11:42 IST
In a dramatic overnight operation, Ranganathan, the owner of Tamil Nadu-based Sresan Pharma, was arrested by Madhya Pradesh police with Chennai police's assistance, linked to the adulterated cough syrup crisis.

The 'Coldrif' syrup, produced by his company, is reportedly responsible for child fatalities across multiple states. The arrest took place after midnight, following a prolonged search since October 7. Police seized documents from his Kancheepuram factory, highlighting severe discrepancies in manufacturing practices.

The Tamil Nadu government responded by sealing the factory, banning 'Coldrif', and ordering market removal amid accusations of unsanitary storage and contamination risks. The accused is set to be transferred to Chhindwara after a court hearing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

