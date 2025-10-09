Air Pollution: A Silent Trigger for Rheumatoid Arthritis

A new health crisis is unfolding as air pollution may be silently triggering rheumatoid arthritis, a severely debilitating autoimmune disease, experts revealed on Thursday.

At the 40th Indian Rheumatology Association conference held from October 9-12 at Yashobhoomi, leading rheumatologists presented alarming evidence that toxic air and PM2.5 pollution are accelerating rheumatoid arthritis cases in Delhi-NCR.

With Delhi ranked among the world's most polluted cities, studies from Europe, China, and India report a strong link between fine particulate matter exposure and autoimmune diseases like RA, triggering severe inflammatory and oxidative stress responses.

