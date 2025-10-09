Air Pollution: A Silent Trigger for Rheumatoid Arthritis
Air pollution may be silently triggering rheumatoid arthritis, a debilitating autoimmune disease, according to experts speaking at the 40th Indian Rheumatology Association conference. Studies highlight that PM2.5 pollution is linked to rising RA cases in Delhi, emphasizing the urgent need for multidisciplinary strategies to combat this emerging health crisis.
- Country:
- India
A new health crisis is unfolding as air pollution may be silently triggering rheumatoid arthritis, a severely debilitating autoimmune disease, experts revealed on Thursday.
At the 40th Indian Rheumatology Association conference held from October 9-12 at Yashobhoomi, leading rheumatologists presented alarming evidence that toxic air and PM2.5 pollution are accelerating rheumatoid arthritis cases in Delhi-NCR.
With Delhi ranked among the world's most polluted cities, studies from Europe, China, and India report a strong link between fine particulate matter exposure and autoimmune diseases like RA, triggering severe inflammatory and oxidative stress responses.
