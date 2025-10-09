Global Concerns Rise Over India's Cough Syrup Contamination Scandal

India's central drug regulator, CDSCO, has recalled three cough syrups—Coldrif, RespifreshTR, and ReLife—and halted their production following reports linking them to child fatalities. The move, communicated to the World Health Organisation (WHO), aims to prevent such products from reaching international markets.

Officials confirmed that none of these syrups were exported, yet WHO remains vigilant, monitoring the situation closely due to the occurrence of pediatric illnesses and deaths in regions like Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, which are suspected to be linked to oral syrup medicines.

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has alerted all state and Union territory drug controllers to ensure thorough testing of raw materials and finished pharmaceutical products before market release, underscoring a stringent compliance check system to safeguard public health.

(With inputs from agencies.)