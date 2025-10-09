Left Menu

India's Anti-Tobacco Drive: Leading by Example

India is at the forefront of regulating tobacco depictions in media, ensuring public health warnings and anti-tobacco messages reach broad audiences. The government launched Tobacco Free Youth Campaign 3.0, prohibiting tobacco ads and the sale of products near schools, aspiring to curb youth addiction.

Minister of State for Health Anupriya Patel asserted India's leadership in regulating the depiction of tobacco in films, television, and online platforms, highlighting the government's efforts to broadcast health warnings and anti-tobacco messages to diverse audiences.

Patel made these remarks during the launch of the third edition of the Tobacco Free Youth Campaign 3.0, emphasizing the vulnerability of children to tobacco experimentation, which often leads to addiction and chronic health issues. She outlined the stringent steps the government has taken, including banning all forms of tobacco advertising and mandating large health warnings on tobacco packaging.

Further restrictions include a prohibition on the sale of tobacco to minors and the ban on electronic cigarettes. The campaign aims not just to educate but also to empower youth to resist peer pressure and become advocates for a tobacco-free lifestyle. The collaboration with the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan reflects a broader strategy to combat substance abuse.

