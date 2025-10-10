Left Menu

Bridging the Mental Health Gap with Innovative Health-Tech Startups

India's mental health crisis has driven the rise of around 450 mental health-tech startups aiming to bridge the treatment gap. Leveraging technology, they promote accessibility and inclusivity in mental health care. Platforms like Evolve and Atman play critical roles, addressing needs in marginalized communities and improving early intervention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-10-2025 15:51 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 15:51 IST
Mental health-tech startups are rapidly emerging in India to address the alarming mental health crisis gripping the nation. With nearly 450 startups in this space, these ventures are deploying digital solutions to enhance therapy access and provide support for those left out of the formal care system.

Innovative platforms such as Evolve and Atman are on the forefront, advocating for mental health care that is both inclusive and stigma-free. Supported by the ACT, these initiatives aim to bridge the significant treatment gap, particularly among underserved communities, providing specialized resources for groups like the LGBTQIA+ community.

Authorities are recognizing the critical role of these startups, as highlighted by initiatives in the Economic Survey 2024-25. It calls for the expansion of digital mental health services and the integration of AI-driven solutions to bolster national care programs, signaling a tech-focused policy shift for mental healthcare in India.

