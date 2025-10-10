Kerala's Pursuit for AIIMS Approval Gains Momentum

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has intensified efforts to secure approval for an All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Kozhikode. During a recent visit to Delhi, Vijayan requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Health Minister J P Nadda to accelerate the approval process, emphasizing the site already earmarked by the state government.

This push for AIIMS in Kozhikode emerges amidst Union Minister of State Suresh Gopi advocating for an AIIMS in Alappuzha. Gopi, also managing Petroleum, Natural Gas, and Tourism, insists on his prerogative to determine the institute's location, should Alappuzha be overlooked.

Despite differing suggestions, Vijayan reiterated Kozhikode as the sole proposed site, highlighting the state's readiness with acquired land and a decade-long request history. During discussions with central leaders, Vijayan reinforced Kerala's preparedness for the project and referenced accompanying proposals for a National Institute for Geriatric Care, intended to address the state's demographic challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)