Jharkhand High Court Demands Action Plan from RIMS

The Jharkhand High Court has instructed the RIMS governing body to submit a timeline for hospital improvements. This follows a PIL by Jyoti Sharma highlighting infrastructure issues. Recent decisions include Rs 5,000 post-mortem assistance and stipend hikes for medical interns, but execution timelines remain unspecified.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 10-10-2025 22:12 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 22:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Jharkhand High Court has directed the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) governing body to present a timeline for proposed hospital improvements. This directive emerged during a hearing of a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by social activist Jyoti Sharma, addressing the hospital's insufficient infrastructure and facilities.

A division bench led by Chief Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan and Justice Rajesh Shankar reviewed the decisions made by the RIMS governing body in a meeting chaired by former high court Justice Amareshwar Sahay. Among the proposed enhancements are Rs 5,000 in assistance for deceased patients' families and free hearse services under the 'Moksha Vahan' scheme.

The governing body also decided to increase the stipends for MBBS and BDS interns to Rs 30,000 per month, aligning with AIIMS standards. Despite these progressive measures, the petitioner's counsel, Deepak Kumar Dubey, pointed out the absence of a specified timeline for implementation, prompting the court to demand a detailed schedule. The issue is set for further hearing on November 6.

(With inputs from agencies.)

