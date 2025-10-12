Supreme Court to Address Gaps in Ambulance Emergency Facilities
The Supreme Court has issued a notice to the Centre to address a petition concerning the inadequacy of emergency life support facilities in ambulances across India. The plea, initiated by Saiansha Panangipalli and Priya Sarkar, highlights significant deficiencies contributing to preventable deaths and calls for stricter regulations and oversight.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court has taken a significant step towards addressing the woeful inadequacies in emergency life support facilities within Indian ambulances. On October 10, the court issued a notice to the Centre and other relevant parties following a petition that underscores serious gaps in standards, potentially leading to preventable fatalities.
The petition, brought forward by Saiansha Panangipalli, daughter of renowned surgeon Dr. P Venugopal, and his widow Priya Sarkar, narrates a personal tragedy as the impetus behind the legal action. They experienced firsthand the dire consequences of inadequate ambulance facilities when Dr. Venugopal succumbed en route to the hospital due to a lack of emergency support.
Reports from the National Health Mission and NITI Aayog corroborate the petitioners' claims, revealing pervasive issues such as insufficient equipment and lack of regulation, with many ambulances operating without essential life-saving equipment. The petition seeks the enactment of stringent frameworks to ensure comprehensive emergency support in ambulances nationwide.
ALSO READ
Gold Smuggling Foiled: BSF Apprehends Smuggler with 20 kg Gold Biscuits at India-Bangladesh Border
Air India's Aviation Alarm: Safety Checks and System Snags
Invisible Wounds: The Hidden Toll of India's Sanitation Workers
Philippines Opens its Doors: Visa-Free Travel and Direct Flights Lure Indian Tourists
Laying Foundations: Vizag's Journey to Becoming India's Global Digital Gateway