Quantum Ayurveda: India's Tesla Moment in Natural Health

Bangalore, 14th October 2025: Greenspace Herbs, an Indian company, is revolutionizing Ayurvedic supplements through Quantum Ayurveda, a method harnessing quantum-level energies to enhance herbal ingredients like ashwagandha, turmeric, and moringa.

This pioneering process involves the use of AI-based computational tools, Raman and IR spectroscopy, and magnetic field conditioning, promising improved effectiveness and consistency without altering the plant's chemistry. Dubbed as the 'Tesla moment' for Ayurveda, this innovation aims to elevate India from a mere supplier to an innovation leader in the global nutraceutical industry.

Experts like Dr. Swathi Varanasi-Diaz emphasize the shift towards 'energy literacy' in healthcare, while Greenspace aims to provide scientific validity to ancient knowledge. Despite skepticism in the supplement industry, the company pushes for credibility with rigorous clinical trials and measurable scientific data.

(With inputs from agencies.)