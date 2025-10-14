Left Menu

Quantum Ayurveda: India's Tesla Moment in Natural Health

A breakthrough in Ayurvedic science, Quantum Ayurveda by Greenspace Herbs is transforming the way herbal supplements like ashwagandha and turmeric are processed. Using advanced technology such as AI and spectroscopy, the supplements are enhanced at a quantum level to improve efficacy, potentially positioning India as a global innovation leader.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangalore | Updated: 14-10-2025 16:07 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 16:07 IST
Quantum Ayurveda: India's Tesla Moment in Natural Health
  • Country:
  • India

Bangalore, 14th October 2025: Greenspace Herbs, an Indian company, is revolutionizing Ayurvedic supplements through Quantum Ayurveda, a method harnessing quantum-level energies to enhance herbal ingredients like ashwagandha, turmeric, and moringa.

This pioneering process involves the use of AI-based computational tools, Raman and IR spectroscopy, and magnetic field conditioning, promising improved effectiveness and consistency without altering the plant's chemistry. Dubbed as the 'Tesla moment' for Ayurveda, this innovation aims to elevate India from a mere supplier to an innovation leader in the global nutraceutical industry.

Experts like Dr. Swathi Varanasi-Diaz emphasize the shift towards 'energy literacy' in healthcare, while Greenspace aims to provide scientific validity to ancient knowledge. Despite skepticism in the supplement industry, the company pushes for credibility with rigorous clinical trials and measurable scientific data.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Crumbling Infrastructure: A School's Wake-Up Call

Crumbling Infrastructure: A School's Wake-Up Call

 India
2
Chhattisgarh Bureaucrat's Massive Asset Discrepancy Revealed

Chhattisgarh Bureaucrat's Massive Asset Discrepancy Revealed

 India
3
Campus Horror: The Disturbing Assault at South Asian University

Campus Horror: The Disturbing Assault at South Asian University

 India
4
IMF Warns of Looming Financial Risks Amid Market Calm

IMF Warns of Looming Financial Risks Amid Market Calm

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025