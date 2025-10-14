Revolutionizing Healthcare Payments: An App for Online Medical Transactions

In a bid to revolutionize healthcare services, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has instructed the Himachal Pradesh health department to create an app aimed at facilitating online transactions for medical tests in government hospitals. This initiative aims to eliminate the need for patients to endure long queues, enhancing the overall healthcare experience.

The new application will not only streamline payments but also allow users to book appointments online with doctors at various hospitals, as highlighted by a government statement. The accessibility and convenience are expected to upgrade the quality of healthcare services significantly.

This development is part of several reforms underway within the state's health sector. By equipping hospitals and medical colleges with cutting-edge machinery, the government envisions a future where citizens can access exceptional treatment without leaving the state, confirmed a government spokesperson.