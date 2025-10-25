India's Medical Education Boom: A Surge in Seats and Science

In a significant development for India's healthcare education, Union Health Minister Nadda announced that the country now boasts 819 medical colleges, up from 387 over the past 11 years. The number of undergraduate medical seats has risen to 1.29 lakh, and postgraduate seats to 78,000.

Addressing the 50th Annual Convocation Ceremony of AIIMS, Nadda praised the institute's unparalleled contributions to medical science, education, and patient care. He urged the new graduates to serve with empathy and uphold the highest ethical standards while driving innovation in healthcare.

Nadda shared promising data on healthcare progress, citing reductions in the Maternal Mortality Ratio, Infant Mortality Rate, and TB incidence. He called upon graduates to contribute to academics and research, maintaining AIIMS's legacy of excellence in medicine and compassionate service to society.

(With inputs from agencies.)