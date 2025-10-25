Left Menu

India's Medical Education Boom: A Surge in Seats and Science

Union Health Minister Nadda announced a significant increase in medical colleges in India, now totaling 819, with a corresponding rise in undergraduate and postgraduate medical seats. He highlighted advancements in healthcare indicators like MMR and IMR and praised AIIMS graduates for their role in India's medical progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-10-2025 15:38 IST | Created: 25-10-2025 15:38 IST
India's Medical Education Boom: A Surge in Seats and Science
  • India

In a significant development for India's healthcare education, Union Health Minister Nadda announced that the country now boasts 819 medical colleges, up from 387 over the past 11 years. The number of undergraduate medical seats has risen to 1.29 lakh, and postgraduate seats to 78,000.

Addressing the 50th Annual Convocation Ceremony of AIIMS, Nadda praised the institute's unparalleled contributions to medical science, education, and patient care. He urged the new graduates to serve with empathy and uphold the highest ethical standards while driving innovation in healthcare.

Nadda shared promising data on healthcare progress, citing reductions in the Maternal Mortality Ratio, Infant Mortality Rate, and TB incidence. He called upon graduates to contribute to academics and research, maintaining AIIMS's legacy of excellence in medicine and compassionate service to society.

