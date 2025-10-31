Ethiopia, WHO Advance Digital Public Health Systems for Emergency Response

Ethiopia is taking major strides toward building a modern, digital public health emergency management system, thanks to the continued collaboration between the World Health Organization (WHO) Ethiopia Country Office and the Ethiopian Public Health Institute (EPHI). Together, they are transforming how health emergencies are detected, monitored, and managed through a suite of interoperable digital platforms designed to enable rapid, data-driven decision-making.

Building a Digital Backbone for Emergency Management

At the heart of this transformation is the Electronic Public Health Emergency Management (ePHEM) system, a centralized platform jointly developed by WHO and EPHI. The ePHEM system serves as the digital backbone for alert management, incident coordination, and resource tracking during public health emergencies.

Fully operational at the national level, ePHEM has already proven its effectiveness during recent emergency responses, including the Mpox outbreak, by streamlining incident reporting and improving coordination between national and regional response teams. In 2025, WHO facilitated five rounds of national-level training sessions, reaching 320 users and 70 additional staff from the Amhara Region. A cascading rollout is now underway to ensure that ePHEM becomes an integral tool for all regional health bureaus across the country.

Strengthening Surveillance through DHIS2

Complementing the ePHEM initiative, WHO has been instrumental in supporting the nationwide implementation of the District Health Information System 2 (DHIS2). This platform enhances surveillance and routine health data management at all levels of Ethiopia’s health system. To date, 2,975 EPHI staff members from national, regional, and woreda levels have been trained on DHIS2, significantly boosting their capacity for data collection, analysis, and use in evidence-based policymaking.

The DHIS2 system now covers 72% of districts nationwide, with plans to extend coverage to health facilities. This expansion will enable real-time data capture and analysis, allowing public health authorities to identify outbreaks faster and respond more effectively to emerging threats.

Integrating Mortality Monitoring and Early Warning Systems

Recognizing the importance of mortality surveillance as an early warning signal for public health threats, WHO also supported EPHI in integrating mortality monitoring into the DHIS2 platform. Through targeted training for 390 staff members, all-cause mortality reporting has been fully incorporated into Ethiopia’s routine surveillance system. This integration enhances the country’s ability to detect abnormal mortality patterns and initiate timely investigations before outbreaks escalate.

Harnessing Open-Source Intelligence for Rapid Response

To complement traditional indicator-based surveillance, WHO has helped EPHI deploy the Epidemic Intelligence from Open Sources (EIOS) platform. EIOS uses advanced algorithms to monitor and analyze publicly available online data — including news reports, social media posts, and community alerts — to detect potential health threats early.

This innovative platform enables Ethiopian health authorities to identify and verify emerging health events faster, integrating digital intelligence into formal surveillance workflows. The use of EIOS marks a new era of event-based surveillance, allowing Ethiopia to stay ahead of potential crises through real-time data mining and verification.

Toward an Integrated, Resilient Health Information Ecosystem

The combined implementation of ePHEM, DHIS2, and EIOS represents a significant leap forward in Ethiopia’s pursuit of a fully digital, integrated, and resilient public health information system. By unifying surveillance, early warning, and response operations within a single digital ecosystem, the country is ensuring that critical decisions are informed by accurate, real-time data.

This holistic approach not only enhances national preparedness and response but also strengthens Ethiopia’s overall health security architecture. The partnership between WHO and EPHI exemplifies how international collaboration and digital innovation can safeguard populations, reduce response times, and save lives.

As these platforms expand nationwide, Ethiopia is positioning itself as a regional leader in digital public health transformation, setting a strong example for other countries in the African region striving to modernize their health emergency systems.