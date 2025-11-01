Heartfelt Hopes: Modi's Inspirational Interaction with Child Survivors

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with approximately 2,500 children who had undergone successful treatments for congenital heart diseases at the Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Hospital in Nava Raipur, Chhattisgarh. The gathering, part of the 'Gift of Life' under the 'Dil ki Baat' program, underscored the significance of health in achieving life's goals.

Among the inspiring stories shared, a young hockey player narrated her recovery from heart surgery and her dreams of becoming a doctor, alongside her impressive achievements on the field. Another child, who underwent similar surgery a year prior, also expressed ambitions of joining the medical field, a sentiment echoed by many parents present.

The Prime Minister also highlighted the centenary of Shri Sathya Sai Baba, who played a pivotal role in addressing water scarcity issues. Modi urged the children to engage in activities like Yoga and environmental conservation, promoting the campaign 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' to foster health and sustainability.

(With inputs from agencies.)