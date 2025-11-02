Health Headlines: From FDA Warnings to ACL Injury Concerns

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued warnings to four companies planning to sell unapproved fluoride drugs aimed at children. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. praised the decision as a protective measure for children's health.

In Australia, Mayne Pharma's acquisition by Cosette is in jeopardy after concerns from the country's treasurer. This news led to a significant 30.7% drop in Mayne Pharma shares.

Additionally, a study from Coventry University highlights the link between poor childhood physical skills and increased ACL injuries in girls, a finding relevant to a spate of injuries in women's football.

