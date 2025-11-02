Health Headlines: From FDA Warnings to ACL Injury Concerns
Recent health news includes the US FDA's action against unapproved fluoride drugs, a struggle over Mayne Pharma's acquisition, ACL injury risks in young girls, the potential of viruses in treating bacterial infections, and the impact of illegal Amazon gold mining on Indigenous communities.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued warnings to four companies planning to sell unapproved fluoride drugs aimed at children. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. praised the decision as a protective measure for children's health.
In Australia, Mayne Pharma's acquisition by Cosette is in jeopardy after concerns from the country's treasurer. This news led to a significant 30.7% drop in Mayne Pharma shares.
Additionally, a study from Coventry University highlights the link between poor childhood physical skills and increased ACL injuries in girls, a finding relevant to a spate of injuries in women's football.
(With inputs from agencies.)