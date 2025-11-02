Left Menu

Health Headlines: From FDA Warnings to ACL Injury Concerns

Recent health news includes the US FDA's action against unapproved fluoride drugs, a struggle over Mayne Pharma's acquisition, ACL injury risks in young girls, the potential of viruses in treating bacterial infections, and the impact of illegal Amazon gold mining on Indigenous communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-11-2025 02:30 IST | Created: 02-11-2025 02:30 IST
Health Headlines: From FDA Warnings to ACL Injury Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued warnings to four companies planning to sell unapproved fluoride drugs aimed at children. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. praised the decision as a protective measure for children's health.

In Australia, Mayne Pharma's acquisition by Cosette is in jeopardy after concerns from the country's treasurer. This news led to a significant 30.7% drop in Mayne Pharma shares.

Additionally, a study from Coventry University highlights the link between poor childhood physical skills and increased ACL injuries in girls, a finding relevant to a spate of injuries in women's football.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
APEC Summit: Trump's Truce with Xi Steals the Limelight

APEC Summit: Trump's Truce with Xi Steals the Limelight

 Global
2
Air Travel Chaos: Shutdown Exacerbates FAA Staffing Crisis

Air Travel Chaos: Shutdown Exacerbates FAA Staffing Crisis

 Global
3
UN Resolution: A Path to Peace in Western Sahara

UN Resolution: A Path to Peace in Western Sahara

 Global
4
White House Imposes New Restrictions on Press Access to Key Offices

White House Imposes New Restrictions on Press Access to Key Offices

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025