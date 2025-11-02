Left Menu

Lufthansa Averts Strike as Union Grants More Time for Pension Talks

Lufthansa's strike threat is postponed as Germany's pilots union VC gives the airline more time to resolve a pensions dispute. Ongoing talks since May have yet to yield results, with the union demanding higher employer contributions. Lufthansa successfully averted a strike after new rounds of negotiations.

Updated: 02-11-2025 04:06 IST | Created: 02-11-2025 04:06 IST
Lufthansa has narrowly avoided a strike as Germany's pilots union, VC, has agreed to extend the timeline for resolving a contentious pensions dispute. The information was revealed in a union letter obtained by Reuters on Saturday.

According to the union's letter, negotiations that began in May continue, and VC has extended a deadline for Lufthansa to present a satisfactory offer. "Industrial action is not expected at this time," the letter mentioned, without specifying how much more time is being given to management.

The union seeks increased employer contributions to pension plans for the 4,800 cockpit staff of Lufthansa's mainline brand and its cargo unit. A strike vote was approved by members at the end of September, but Lufthansa managed to stave off action through renewed discussions, though they have yet to produce concrete resolutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

