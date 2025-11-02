Left Menu

Silent Epidemic: The Rising Tide of Chronic Kidney Disease in India

Chronic kidney disease is becoming a major public health issue in India, driven largely by diabetes and hypertension. Dr. H Sudarshan Ballal highlights the progress in treatment availability but underscores the challenges of affordability and the rise of kidney disease. Prevention, accessibility, and technology are key to combating this looming epidemic.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 02-11-2025 10:50 IST | Created: 02-11-2025 10:50 IST
Chronic kidney disease (CKD) is increasingly recognized as a significant public health threat in India, according to renowned nephrologist Dr. H Sudarshan Ballal. The disease, fueled by diabetes and hypertension, is no longer limited to the elderly or urban populations, prompting urgent calls for preventive action.

Dr. Ballal reflects on the transformation of India's renal healthcare landscape since the early 1990s when nephrologist numbers were scarce, to the current expansion of specialists and facilities. However, a substantial affordability gap persists, leaving many unable to access necessary dialysis and transplants.

Highlighting the link between kidney disease and lifestyle disorders, Ballal advocates for improved primary care, universal health coverage, and the integration of emerging technologies like AI in diagnosis and treatment to combat this escalating epidemic.

(With inputs from agencies.)

