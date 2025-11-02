Left Menu

KSRTC's Compassionate Move: Free Rides for Cancer Patients

The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) introduced a scheme allowing cancer patients to travel free for treatment within the state. Patients need an RFID card, obtained through submission of necessary documents online. Previously, only a concession was available for travel to the Regional Cancer Centre.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 02-11-2025 15:36 IST | Created: 02-11-2025 15:36 IST
KSRTC's Compassionate Move: Free Rides for Cancer Patients
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has unveiled a significant initiative, allowing cancer patients to travel for free to any hospital within the state for treatment. This compassionate move aims to ease the financial burden on those undergoing chemotherapy, radiation, and other treatment-related journeys on KSRTC buses.

To avail this benefit, eligible patients need to obtain a Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) card. The application process requires patients to upload several documents online, including a passport-size photo, Aadhaar card, proof of address, and a certificate from an oncologist. Once verified, the RFID card will be delivered to the applicant's home by the KSRTC unit officer.

The corporation emphasized that any fraudulent submission of medical documents would result in legal action and the cancellation of the card. Previously, a 50% concession was available for cancer patients traveling to the Regional Cancer Centre, but this new directive broadens the scope of support significantly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

 Global
2
New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

 Global
3
Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

 United States
4
Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025