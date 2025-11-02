KSRTC's Compassionate Move: Free Rides for Cancer Patients
The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) introduced a scheme allowing cancer patients to travel free for treatment within the state. Patients need an RFID card, obtained through submission of necessary documents online. Previously, only a concession was available for travel to the Regional Cancer Centre.
The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has unveiled a significant initiative, allowing cancer patients to travel for free to any hospital within the state for treatment. This compassionate move aims to ease the financial burden on those undergoing chemotherapy, radiation, and other treatment-related journeys on KSRTC buses.
To avail this benefit, eligible patients need to obtain a Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) card. The application process requires patients to upload several documents online, including a passport-size photo, Aadhaar card, proof of address, and a certificate from an oncologist. Once verified, the RFID card will be delivered to the applicant's home by the KSRTC unit officer.
The corporation emphasized that any fraudulent submission of medical documents would result in legal action and the cancellation of the card. Previously, a 50% concession was available for cancer patients traveling to the Regional Cancer Centre, but this new directive broadens the scope of support significantly.
