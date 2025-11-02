U.S. Stock Rally Faces Uncertainty Amid AI Enthusiasm and Fed Decisions

Despite the resilient rally in U.S. stocks, investor anxiety looms as a busy week of corporate earnings unfolds. Concerns mount over the sustainability of the artificial intelligence trade and the Federal Reserve's approach to interest rate reductions.

The S&P 500 index climbed by 2.3% in October, marking its sixth consecutive month of gains. However, the market faces valuation concerns, with the forward price-to-earnings multiple hitting heights last seen during the dot-com bubble.

As AI-driven enthusiasm continues to push the market, doubts about the sustainability of such growth persist. With 83% of reporting S&P 500 companies surpassing earnings expectations, investors look to upcoming earnings and alternative economic data amid a U.S. government shutdown to gauge the market's next move.