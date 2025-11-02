Tragic Accident: Toddler's Fatal Fall Raises Safety Concerns
A 1.5-year-old boy, Ayush, passed away after accidentally falling into a bucket of hot water at home. The hot water was prepared by his mother for laundry. The boy was taken to a nearby medical center where he was pronounced dead. The family chose not to conduct a post-mortem.
A tragic accident unfolded as a 1.5-year-old boy named Ayush succumbed to his injuries after falling into a bucket filled with boiling water, police reported on Sunday.
The unfortunate incident took place while Ayush was playing on his bed and slipped into a bucket of hot water placed nearby for laundry purposes, according to Kotwali Dehat SHO Jitendra Kumar Gautam.
The severely burned toddler was immediately rushed to the emergency ward of Veerangana Avanti Bai Medical College in Etah, only to be declared dead by the doctors. The bereaved family, opting to forego a post-mortem, has taken Ayush's body home for cremation.
