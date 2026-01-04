Left Menu

AYUSH Gains Recognition in Global Trade Pacts

India's traditional medicine system, AYUSH, has been formally recognized in bilateral trade agreements with Oman and New Zealand. These agreements, concluded in December, include dedicated annexures on health services and traditional medicine. Exports of AYUSH and herbal products grew by 6.11% from USD 649.2 million to USD 688.89 million.

India's traditional medicine system, known as AYUSH, has made significant strides on the global stage by securing official recognition in international trade agreements. These pacts include the India-Oman Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) and the India-New Zealand Free Trade Agreement (FTA).

Finalized in December last year, both agreements incorporate specific annexures dedicated to health-related services and traditional medicine, highlighting the growing importance of such practices in global markets.

The recognition has paid off, with exports of AYUSH and herbal products experiencing a commendable growth of 6.11%, rising from USD 649.2 million in the 2023-24 financial year to USD 688.89 million in 2024-25.

