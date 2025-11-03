SA to Host Global Health Panel on Accelerating Universal Health Coverage and Health Security

The Department of Health, in partnership with the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE) and the Clinton Health Access Initiative (CHAI), will convene a landmark public discussion on advancing Universal Health Coverage (UHC) and strengthening health security in South Africa. The event, scheduled for Monday, 3 November 2025, will be held at the Future Africa Campus of the University of Pretoria starting at 6 p.m.

A Unified Push for Health for All

The Department emphasized that UHC and health security are among the most pressing priorities in global health today. “Achieving them simultaneously will enable countries like South Africa to improve health outcomes, protect populations from future pandemics, drive economic growth, and reduce entrenched inequalities,” the advisory noted.

As South Africa continues its pursuit of UHC, it faces a range of challenges, including ongoing debates and legal challenges surrounding the National Health Insurance (NHI) scheme. Despite these obstacles, the government remains committed to creating a health system that ensures equitable access to quality healthcare without financial hardship.

Global Experts Join the Conversation

The discussion will feature internationally recognized leaders in health policy and economics. The distinguished panel includes:

Professor Alistair McGuire , London School of Economics and Political Science

Dr. Makoto Tobe , Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA)

Professor David McCoy , United Nations University

Dr. Finn McGuire , University of York

Professor Nicolas Crisp, Deputy Director-General for NHI, Department of Health

The session will be moderated by Professor Robert Yates of the London School of Economics, a globally respected voice on health financing and equity.

A Platform for Collaboration and Action

The seminar is designed to foster open dialogue among policymakers, practitioners, academics, students, and civil society organizations. Participants will explore strategies to accelerate the implementation of UHC in ways that also strengthen South Africa’s preparedness for future health emergencies.

Organizers hope that the event will serve as a platform for idea exchange and joint problem-solving — bringing together local and international expertise to chart a practical path forward.

A Step Toward a More Resilient Health System

By aligning health coverage with security goals, South Africa aims to create a more resilient system capable of responding to both everyday health needs and crisis situations. The forum is expected to highlight best practices, policy innovations, and financing models that could help the nation achieve its long-term health objectives.

As Professor Yates noted in a previous address on UHC, “Investing in health is not just a moral imperative; it’s an economic and social one. Countries that strengthen their health systems are better equipped to protect their people and prosper collectively.”

The November 3rd discussion is expected to draw significant attention from the global health community, signaling South Africa’s determination to stay at the forefront of health system reform and resilience.