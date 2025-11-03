Left Menu

Max Healthcare and Tata Institute Forge New Path in Genetics

Max Healthcare and Tata Institute for Genetics and Society have partnered to advance research, training, and knowledge in genetics and healthcare. This collaboration promises to enhance personalized healthcare and clinical research through joint efforts, benefiting patients and the healthcare landscape in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-11-2025 17:54 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 17:54 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, Max Healthcare announced on Monday its collaboration with the Tata Institute for Genetics and Society. The partnership aims to create a pioneering platform for research, training, and knowledge sharing in the realms of genetics and healthcare.

The alliance will foster a robust exchange of expertise among scientists, clinicians, and researchers from both organizations. This will be facilitated through joint conferences, workshops, and training programs, as noted in a statement by the healthcare provider.

Dr. Sandeep Budhiraja, Group Medical Director of Max Healthcare, emphasized that the integration of genomics into clinical practice marks a step toward a more personalized and effective healthcare future. Rakesh Mishra, Director of the Tata Institute, highlighted the opportunity to apply genomic expertise to real-world clinical challenges.

