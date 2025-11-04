Left Menu

Dollar Steadies Amid Federal Reserve Divides and Global Currency Fluctuations

The dollar remained stable, nearing a three-month high, as Federal Reserve divisions led traders to pull back interest rate cut wagers. Global currency shifts, including a softer yen and a steady Australian dollar, are influenced by economic data and central bank decisions amidst a U.S. government shutdown.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-11-2025 06:59 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 06:59 IST
Dollar Steadies Amid Federal Reserve Divides and Global Currency Fluctuations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. dollar held steady on Tuesday, hovering around its three-month peak as the market digested signals from a divided Federal Reserve. The central bank's mixed messages caused traders to reassess the likelihood of upcoming interest rate cuts. Meanwhile, investors awaited the Australian central bank's decision, with expectations that it will maintain its current rates.

In currency markets, the yen weakened to 154.38 per U.S. dollar, nearing an eight-and-a-half-month low last seen the previous week. This drop sparked concerns in Tokyo about potential market interventions. Last week's rate cut by the Fed, hinted by Chair Jerome Powell to be the year's last, has reshaped traders' expectations. The probability of another cut has decreased from 94% to 65%, according to CME FedWatch data, strengthening the dollar further.

The dollar index edged up 0.1% to 99.99, reflecting its three-month high. With government data on hold due to the U.S. shutdown, investors are turning to non-governmental economic indicators to evaluate the economy's health. ADP employment data and the Institute for Supply Management survey highlight challenges in the manufacturing sector, which contracted for the eighth consecutive month. Meanwhile, Australia's currency remained stable at $0.6535 as the RBA held rates, influenced by recent high inflation figures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

 Serbia
2
Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

 Global
3
Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

 Global
4
US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

 Nigeria

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025