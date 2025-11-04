Shein's Bold Move into France Faces Political Turmoil
Shein, a leading fast-fashion retailer, is facing stiff opposition in France with plans to open its first permanent shop in Paris. This expansion has sparked political and public backlash, with critics condemning Shein's low-cost model and its impact on local businesses and employment.
Chinese fast-fashion giant Shein is undertaking an ambitious expansion in France, aiming to establish its first permanent store in Paris. The move, however, has met fierce opposition from French lawmakers concerned about the retailer's impact on local businesses and employment.
Plans to open the shop in the BHV department store sparked immediate controversy, with top officials organizing against further store openings. Leading this opposition is Véronique Louwagie, former commerce and small business minister, who criticized Shein for undermining regional economies and job stability.
Despite the regulatory hurdles, Shein is pressing forward, arguing that its business model is more efficient and capable of fostering partnerships with French brands. The outcome of Shein's battle in France remains uncertain, particularly with new legislation on the horizon that could significantly impact online platforms.
(With inputs from agencies.)
