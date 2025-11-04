Left Menu

MedGenome and Green Cross Join Forces to Revolutionize Genomics in India

MedGenome partners with Green Cross Genetics Lab, enhancing its genomics-driven diagnostics in Gujarat. This collaboration unites both companies’ expertise, legacy, and infrastructure, aiming to improve access to affordable genomic solutions. With combined offerings, the partnership enhances diagnostic services with over 800 solutions across India, emphasizing precision, reliability, and quality.

Updated: 04-11-2025 16:49 IST
In a significant move to bolster genomic diagnostics, MedGenome has announced a strategic partnership with Green Cross Genetics Lab, a leading pathology laboratory chain in Gujarat. This collaboration seeks to expand MedGenome's reach and strengthen its position as an integrated diagnostics leader in India.

By combining the legacy and network of Green Cross with the technological capabilities of MedGenome, the partnership offers enriched access to affordable genomic solutions. It aims to serve a broader population, especially in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, promising early and accurate disease detection and management.

This union of strengths is poised to enhance diagnostic services with over 800 solutions, leveraging decades of expertise from both entities. As MedGenome positions Indian genomics on the global stage, the collaboration promises innovative solutions meeting diverse market needs worldwide.

