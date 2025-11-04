MedGenome and Green Cross Join Forces to Revolutionize Genomics in India

In a significant move to bolster genomic diagnostics, MedGenome has announced a strategic partnership with Green Cross Genetics Lab, a leading pathology laboratory chain in Gujarat. This collaboration seeks to expand MedGenome's reach and strengthen its position as an integrated diagnostics leader in India.

By combining the legacy and network of Green Cross with the technological capabilities of MedGenome, the partnership offers enriched access to affordable genomic solutions. It aims to serve a broader population, especially in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, promising early and accurate disease detection and management.

This union of strengths is poised to enhance diagnostic services with over 800 solutions, leveraging decades of expertise from both entities. As MedGenome positions Indian genomics on the global stage, the collaboration promises innovative solutions meeting diverse market needs worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)