Toxic Air in Delhi Sparks Surge in Eye Ailments Post-Diwali

In the wake of Diwali celebrations, Delhi has been engulfed by a blanket of toxic smog that has led to a sharp increase in eye-related health issues. Doctors in the city report a 60% surge in cases of eye allergies, dryness, and irritation, impacting both young and old.

The decline in air quality, a result of firecracker emissions, has brought eye discomfort to forefront alongside respiratory concerns. Ophthalmologists warn that the combination of pollution, dust, and chemical residues from fireworks is particularly harmful to eyes, increasing the risk of infection and chronic conditions.

Experts advise adopting preventive measures such as wearing protective eyewear, avoiding contact lenses and heavy makeup, and using lubricating eye drops to mitigate the effects. Residents are urged to remain vigilant and seek medical attention for persistent symptoms to avoid long-term damage.

