Left Menu

Toxic Air in Delhi Sparks Surge in Eye Ailments Post-Diwali

Delhi's thick smog following Diwali has led to a significant increase in eye-related health issues among residents. The rise in pollution, particularly following firework activities, is causing eye allergies, dryness, and irritation, affecting both adults and children. Experts emphasize the importance of protective measures to prevent long-term ocular damage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-11-2025 17:08 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 17:08 IST
Toxic Air in Delhi Sparks Surge in Eye Ailments Post-Diwali
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of Diwali celebrations, Delhi has been engulfed by a blanket of toxic smog that has led to a sharp increase in eye-related health issues. Doctors in the city report a 60% surge in cases of eye allergies, dryness, and irritation, impacting both young and old.

The decline in air quality, a result of firecracker emissions, has brought eye discomfort to forefront alongside respiratory concerns. Ophthalmologists warn that the combination of pollution, dust, and chemical residues from fireworks is particularly harmful to eyes, increasing the risk of infection and chronic conditions.

Experts advise adopting preventive measures such as wearing protective eyewear, avoiding contact lenses and heavy makeup, and using lubricating eye drops to mitigate the effects. Residents are urged to remain vigilant and seek medical attention for persistent symptoms to avoid long-term damage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

 Serbia
2
Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

 Global
3
Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

 Global
4
US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

 Nigeria

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025