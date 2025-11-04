Tragedy Strikes: Cancer-Stricken Woman's Plunge

In a tragic incident, a 62-year-old woman named Jyoti Wadhwa, struggling with cancer, allegedly took her own life by jumping from the third floor of her residence in Sector 56, early on Tuesday morning, according to police reports.

The incident reportedly unfolded around 6 am, with the family discovering Wadhwa missing from her room. Despite ongoing medical treatment, Wadhwa's cancer reached an advanced stage, causing significant mental anguish, as her family explained. They reportedly found her at the base of the building after she jumped, rushing her to a nearby private hospital where she was declared dead upon arrival.

An official involved in the case, Inspector Manoj Kumar, confirmed that the police are taking statements from family members, although initial investigations suggest suicide driven by distress over her illness. No suicide note was found, but evidence supports the claims of Wadhwa's severe stress. The police have released her body postmortem, continuing their inquiry into the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)