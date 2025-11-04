Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Cancer-Stricken Woman's Plunge

A 62-year-old woman, Jyoti Wadhwa, allegedly committed suicide by jumping from her home's third floor in Sector 56 due to severe mental distress caused by advanced cancer. Found by her family, she was declared dead at a hospital. Police are investigating with family statements but suspect it's a suicide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 04-11-2025 18:58 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 18:58 IST
In a tragic incident, a 62-year-old woman named Jyoti Wadhwa, struggling with cancer, allegedly took her own life by jumping from the third floor of her residence in Sector 56, early on Tuesday morning, according to police reports.

The incident reportedly unfolded around 6 am, with the family discovering Wadhwa missing from her room. Despite ongoing medical treatment, Wadhwa's cancer reached an advanced stage, causing significant mental anguish, as her family explained. They reportedly found her at the base of the building after she jumped, rushing her to a nearby private hospital where she was declared dead upon arrival.

An official involved in the case, Inspector Manoj Kumar, confirmed that the police are taking statements from family members, although initial investigations suggest suicide driven by distress over her illness. No suicide note was found, but evidence supports the claims of Wadhwa's severe stress. The police have released her body postmortem, continuing their inquiry into the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

