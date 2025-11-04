Left Menu

Gaza's Humanitarian Crisis: Aid Struggles Amid Ceasefire

Humanitarian aid to Gaza remains significantly insufficient nearly a month after the ceasefire. While the ceasefire aimed to boost aid delivery, supply issues persist due to restrictions and allegations. With winter approaching, residents face dire conditions lacking basic needs like food and shelter, exacerbated by ongoing geopolitical tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-11-2025 20:23 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 20:23 IST
Gaza's Humanitarian Crisis: Aid Struggles Amid Ceasefire
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Nearly four weeks after a ceasefire, humanitarian aid to Gaza remains critically insufficient, according to agencies, as winter looms and desperation grows. Hunger persists with outdated tents falling apart following Israel's two-year offensive.

Though the truce promised increased aid flow, only half the necessary food is reaching Gaza, per the World Food Programme, with some Palestinian groups noting aid as just 25-33% of expected levels. Israel blames the shortfall on Hamas stealing supplies, while Gaza's administration points to Israeli restrictions as the main hinderance.

The U.N. has decreased its reports on aid truck movements, but Gazans continue to suffer. Manal Salem, from Khan Younis, describes the dire need for proper essentials. Despite improvements seen by OCHA, severe malnutrition persists, exacerbated by shortages of diverse food and fuel. With winter here, the need for robust shelters and comprehensive aid is urgent, stressed by WFP and NRC spokespersons.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Two Men Charged in Harvard Medical Explosion

Two Men Charged in Harvard Medical Explosion

 United States
2
Marathi vs Hindi: MLA Surve's Controversial Remarks Ignite Political Firestorm

Marathi vs Hindi: MLA Surve's Controversial Remarks Ignite Political Firesto...

 India
3
LIV Golf Expands to 72 Holes: A New Era Begins

LIV Golf Expands to 72 Holes: A New Era Begins

 Global
4
Maharashtra Cabinet Greenlights Major Decisions: From Infrastructure to Education

Maharashtra Cabinet Greenlights Major Decisions: From Infrastructure to Educ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025