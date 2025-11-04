Gaza's Humanitarian Crisis: Aid Struggles Amid Ceasefire

Nearly four weeks after a ceasefire, humanitarian aid to Gaza remains critically insufficient, according to agencies, as winter looms and desperation grows. Hunger persists with outdated tents falling apart following Israel's two-year offensive.

Though the truce promised increased aid flow, only half the necessary food is reaching Gaza, per the World Food Programme, with some Palestinian groups noting aid as just 25-33% of expected levels. Israel blames the shortfall on Hamas stealing supplies, while Gaza's administration points to Israeli restrictions as the main hinderance.

The U.N. has decreased its reports on aid truck movements, but Gazans continue to suffer. Manal Salem, from Khan Younis, describes the dire need for proper essentials. Despite improvements seen by OCHA, severe malnutrition persists, exacerbated by shortages of diverse food and fuel. With winter here, the need for robust shelters and comprehensive aid is urgent, stressed by WFP and NRC spokespersons.

