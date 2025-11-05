Left Menu

Shenzhou-20 Mission Faces Delays: Space Debris Suspected

China's Shenzhou-20 spacecraft return mission has been delayed due to suspected space debris impact. Officials are conducting an impact analysis and risk assessment, with no new schedule provided for the mission's continuation. This incident highlights ongoing challenges and risks involved in space exploration endeavors.

Updated: 05-11-2025 07:37 IST
  • China

The return mission of China's Shenzhou-20 crewed spacecraft has been postponed, reportedly due to a collision with space debris, according to official reports from Xinhua on Wednesday.

An analysis to assess the impact and associated risks is in progress, as confirmed by the state news agency, which has yet to announce a revised schedule for the mission's resumption.

This delay underscores the persistent challenges and risks of space exploration, as the threat of space debris continues to pose significant hazards to spacecraft operations.

