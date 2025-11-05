Shenzhou-20 Mission Faces Delays: Space Debris Suspected

The return mission of China's Shenzhou-20 crewed spacecraft has been postponed, reportedly due to a collision with space debris, according to official reports from Xinhua on Wednesday.

An analysis to assess the impact and associated risks is in progress, as confirmed by the state news agency, which has yet to announce a revised schedule for the mission's resumption.

This delay underscores the persistent challenges and risks of space exploration, as the threat of space debris continues to pose significant hazards to spacecraft operations.