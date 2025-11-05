New Blenheim Dialysis Unit Brings Life-Changing Care Closer to Marlborough Patients

For the first time, people in Marlborough requiring regular dialysis no longer have to endure the long and exhausting commute to Nelson Hospital, following the official opening of the region’s new dialysis unit in Blenheim. The milestone marks a major step forward in improving access to essential healthcare for local residents.

Health Minister Simeon Brown announced the opening, describing it as a significant achievement for both the Marlborough community and New Zealand’s broader goal of delivering equitable, locally designed healthcare.

“The opening of this unit is the result of years of dedication and advocacy from the Marlborough community,” Minister Brown said. “It’s a great example of what can be achieved when local voices, iwi, and health providers work together to deliver patient-centred care.”

A Collaborative Effort to Bring Care Home

Developed through a partnership between Marlborough Primary Health and Health New Zealand – Te Whatu Ora, the new dialysis facility was designed specifically to meet the needs of local patients and their whānau.

Until now, Marlborough residents requiring dialysis had to travel two hours each way, three times a week to Nelson Hospital — an exhausting and costly burden, particularly for those with long-term health challenges. The new unit in Blenheim will eliminate that travel requirement for many patients, allowing them to receive care closer to home and family.

The facility, located within the Wairau Hospital campus, currently features four treatment chairs, operating three days per week. It has been designed with room to expand as regional demand increases. The centre’s services are intended for clinically stable patients, and integrate wraparound support such as podiatry, nutrition, and social work.

“This will be life-changing for many people,” Minister Brown said. “It brings care closer to home, supports families, and ensures people can receive treatment in an environment that reflects their needs and their community.”

Community-Led Healthcare in Action

The success of the Blenheim dialysis unit is a testament to the strong community partnerships that underpinned its development. Local organisations — including the Care Foundation, Marlborough Hospital Equipment Trust, Rātā Foundation, Churchill Trust, Lotteries, and the Marlborough District Council — all contributed funding and support.

Minister Brown highlighted the project as an example of what can be achieved when the community, healthcare professionals, and government align behind a shared vision.

“This is about designing services with communities, not just for them,” Brown said. “Local perspectives have been embedded in how care is delivered, ensuring the people of Marlborough have a real say in their health services.”

He also paid tribute to Kaikōura MP Stuart Smith, who played a key role in advocating for the new unit and ensuring that Marlborough’s needs remained on the national health agenda.

Meeting the Challenges of Chronic Illness

The opening of the dialysis unit comes amid a rising prevalence of chronic kidney disease (CKD) and related conditions across New Zealand. Marlborough, with its ageing population, has seen a growing number of residents requiring renal support.

The Ministry of Health projects that the number of New Zealanders needing dialysis could increase by 25–30 percent over the next decade, driven by higher rates of diabetes, hypertension, and other chronic illnesses.

Locally based services like Blenheim’s new unit are crucial to ensuring that treatment remains accessible, sustainable, and patient-centred — particularly for rural and regional populations.

“With an ageing population and rising rates of chronic kidney disease, locally led, collaborative models like this are vital,” Brown said. “They ensure that services remain accessible, adaptable, and close to home.”

A Model for Future Health Delivery

The Blenheim dialysis facility is not just a health service — it represents a new model of care grounded in partnership and community trust. The integration of medical, social, and cultural support creates a holistic environment that fosters wellbeing and connection for patients who require ongoing, intensive treatment.

The Minister said the project sets a benchmark for how regional healthcare services can be developed in future — locally led, sustainably funded, and rooted in the values of inclusion and compassion.