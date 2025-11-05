Left Menu

Revolutionizing Cancer Treatment: NexCAR19 and Gene Therapy

The government has extended financial support to ImmunoAct to expand gene delivery systems, making breakthrough cancer treatments more affordable. Clinical trials of CAR-T therapy have been promising in end-stage patients, particularly in Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia. NexCAR19, created by ImmunoACT, is the first humanized CAR-T therapy available.

The government announced on Wednesday its decision to extend funding to ImmunoAct, a leader in gene therapy, with the aim of scaling gene delivery systems to make cancer treatments more affordable and accessible.

Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cell (CAR-T) therapy, a groundbreaking method utilizing a patient's immune system to combat certain cancers, has shown remarkable promise, notably in Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia patients, according to global clinical trials.

NexCAR19, the world's first humanized CAR-T therapy developed by ImmunoACT, a spin-off from IIT Bombay, is leading the way in accessible gene therapy. The company has secured funding under the Department of Biotechnology's BioE3 Policy to set up a 200L GMP lentiviral vector and plasmid platform, enhancing production capabilities and affordability. According to an official statement, these platforms will employ advanced bioreactor technologies for better yields and performance, potentially aiding at least 1,000 patients annually.

