Unionized Baristas Brew Up a Strike

Unionized baristas at Starbucks in the U.S. are planning a strike to disrupt one of the company's busiest days. Members of Starbucks Workers United voted to empower leaders to call for a work stoppage as needed. The report by Bloomberg remains unverified by Reuters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2025 23:06 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 23:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Unionized Starbucks baristas across the United States are gearing up for a strike targeting the coffee giant's busiest day, Bloomberg News disclosed on Wednesday.

According to the report, Starbucks Workers United members authorized their leaders to instigate a work stoppage whenever necessary.

Reuters has yet to confirm the details of the Bloomberg report.

(With inputs from agencies.)

