Unionized Baristas Brew Up a Strike

Unionized baristas at Starbucks in the U.S. are planning a strike to disrupt one of the company's busiest days. Members of Starbucks Workers United voted to empower leaders to call for a work stoppage as needed. The report by Bloomberg remains unverified by Reuters.
Unionized Starbucks baristas across the United States are gearing up for a strike targeting the coffee giant's busiest day, Bloomberg News disclosed on Wednesday.
According to the report, Starbucks Workers United members authorized their leaders to instigate a work stoppage whenever necessary.
Reuters has yet to confirm the details of the Bloomberg report.
