FDA Cracks Down on Counterfeit Botox: A Safety Alert

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued warning letters to 18 websites that were found to be selling counterfeit or unapproved Botox products. These injectable drugs, widely used to reduce wrinkles, have been linked to reports of injuries, prompting the regulatory action.

The FDA took this decisive step after receiving alarming reports of toxic side effects linked to these unapproved products. Botox, a diluted and purified form of botulinum toxin, works by temporarily blocking nerve signals, causing muscle relaxation. While renowned for cosmetic applications, it also holds FDA approval for several medical conditions, such as muscle spasms and migraines.

The unapproved products pose significant risks, as they lack the rigorous testing and approval FDA-approved Botox drugs undergo. These approved versions come with a boxed warning label, the agency's most serious caution, indicating potentially life-threatening side effects like respiratory or swallowing difficulties due to the toxin spreading beyond the injection site. The FDA advises consumers to seek Botox treatments only from licensed professionals and urges immediate medical attention for any signs of botulism.

(With inputs from agencies.)