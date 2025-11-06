Pfizer vs. Novo Nordisk: A Billion-Dollar Showdown Over Metsera

Pfizer is poised to intensify its offer for biotechnology firm Metsera after a judge rejected its attempt to obstruct rival Novo Nordisk's $10 billion bid, according to a source familiar with the situation.

The battle between these pharmaceutical giants has been heating up ever since Novo made a $2 billion approach for Metsera in January, culminating in a dramatic public offer that destabilized Pfizer's existing $7.3 billion agreement.

Both firms faced regulatory challenges on Wednesday, as a Delaware judge dismissed Pfizer's blocking request. Meanwhile, the U.S. trade regulator raised issues surrounding Novo's bid structure, hinting that it could breach antitrust laws without a premerger review.

