Combatting Obesity: The New Frontier and Broader Challenges

Paris, Nov 6—Obesity remains one of the greatest health challenges in modern medicine, with its prevalence doubling globally from 1990 to 2022. According to WHO, over one billion people are affected by this chronic disease, resulting in numerous complications.

In France, approximately 8 million people suffer from obesity, a number that has steadily increased. Emerging drugs such as glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) analogs offer new hope but do not provide complete solutions. The obesity epidemic necessitates a multifaceted approach involving lifestyle changes and comprehensive public health policies.

While GLP-1 analogs provide promising results, obesity's causes—genetic, environmental, and socio-economic—demand a broader strategy. Preventive measures need improvement, and larger public health policies must address the plethora of underlying factors to curb this growing crisis effectively.

