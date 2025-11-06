Cupid Ltd Poised for Major Revenue Boost in South Africa

Cupid Ltd, a prominent player in the health and wellness sector, anticipates a significant boost in its annual revenue, expecting to surpass Rs 115 crore, thanks to its recent success in securing major allocations from South Africa's procurement program for contraceptive products.

The company announced that the procurement, scheduled to commence in December 2025, positions Cupid Ltd at the center of South Africa's prevention efforts through 2030, under a five-year national program focusing on the provision of female and male condoms.

Speaking on this development, Aditya Kumar Halwasiya, Chairman and Managing Director of Cupid Limited, expressed confidence in the company's expanded role. He highlighted the importance of working closely with the public health system to ensure a steady supply chain, while noting that this contract will bolster their international order capacity.

(With inputs from agencies.)