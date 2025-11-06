Left Menu

Revolutionizing Cancer Care: India's Integrative Oncology Breakthrough

Integrative Oncology is transforming cancer treatment in India by blending modern medicine with traditional systems such as Ayurveda and Yoga. Initiatives by the Ayush Ministry and partnerships with institutions like AIIMS and Tata Memorial Centre provide a patient-centered model of care, boasting improved patient outcomes and international collaboration.

India is pioneering a new frontier in cancer treatment through Integrative Oncology, an innovative approach that merges modern oncology with traditional Indian systems like Ayurveda and Yoga. This movement, led by the Ayush Ministry, underscores India's strength in combining scientific precision with age-old wisdom.

The initiative has seen the establishment of five Advanced Centres for Integrative Health Research at AIIMS and the creation of a Centre of Excellence for Ayush Medicine Development in Mumbai. In Goa, the Integrative Oncology Research and Care Centre is spearheading efforts to provide comprehensive cancer care and training.

With over 7,800 patients treated so far, the model has shown promise in enhancing survival rates and quality of life. The initiative's global reach is further strengthened by collaborations with international bodies like the US National Cancer Institute.

(With inputs from agencies.)

