Trapped: Ulsan Power Station Collapse Sparks Major Rescue Operation

In Ulsan, South Korea, a massive structural collapse at a power station has left five workers trapped. Authorities have rescued two individuals and continue efforts to save others. The incident occurred during preparations to demolish a decommissioned heating facility within 10 days, marking a significant emergency response challenge.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2025 05:19 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 05:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A major rescue operation is underway in Ulsan, South Korea, following the collapse of a large structure at a local power station. Authorities are concerned for the safety of five people still trapped, though two others have been successfully retrieved from the debris.

The incident transpired as workers were dismantling parts of a massive steel structure, identified as a decommissioned heating facility, which was slated for demolition within the next 10 days. The unforeseen collapse presents a daunting challenge as footage reveals the site littered with tangled steel amid similar structures.

Efforts from the rescue teams continue as fire official Kim Jung-shik confirmed that additional trapped individuals have been located under the rubble. Emergency response teams are racing against time to conduct the delicate extraction of the remaining survivors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

