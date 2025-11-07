Left Menu

Cornell University Secures Deal to Restore Research Funding

Cornell University has reached an agreement with the Trump administration to restore significant research funding. The deal includes a $30 million fine for the university. This agreement follows a previous funding freeze due to concerns over antisemitism.

Cornell University has finalized a deal with the Trump administration to reinstate hundreds of millions in research funds, the New York Times disclosed on Friday.

According to university and government sources, the agreement requires Cornell to pay a $30 million penalty.

The administration initially froze over $1 billion in funding, citing insufficient measures against antisemitism.

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

