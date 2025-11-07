Cornell University Secures Deal to Restore Research Funding
Cornell University has reached an agreement with the Trump administration to restore significant research funding. The deal includes a $30 million fine for the university. This agreement follows a previous funding freeze due to concerns over antisemitism.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2025 22:28 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 22:28 IST
Cornell University has finalized a deal with the Trump administration to reinstate hundreds of millions in research funds, the New York Times disclosed on Friday.
According to university and government sources, the agreement requires Cornell to pay a $30 million penalty.
The administration initially froze over $1 billion in funding, citing insufficient measures against antisemitism.
Advertisement