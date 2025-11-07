Pathogen Sharing Standoff: U.S. Health Aid Tied to Data Exchange

In a move set to influence global health dynamics, the Trump administration is requiring nations that benefit from U.S. health aid to share pathogen data with Washington, as per a draft document acquired by Reuters.

The John Doe administration's approach demands sharing of pathogen samples and genomic data soon after outbreaks, but lacks an assurance that drugs or vaccines developed from the data would go back to the contributing countries. This raises fears of repeated inequalities seen during COVID-19, hindering low-income countries' access to critical health tools.

The proposal, bypassing World Health Organization attempts at equitable distribution, mandates signing a memorandum of understanding covering various health targets till 2030 with a 25-year pathogen data-sharing clause. Critics argue this could undermine global cooperative efforts, bolstering 'America First' policies under Trump's leadership.

