Battle Over Pathogen Sharing Threatens Global Health Equity

The Trump administration is pushing for countries receiving U.S. health aid to provide pathogen data within five days of an outbreak, according to a draft document reviewed by Reuters. The mandate, set in a memorandum from the State Department, doesn't promise that affected countries will receive developed vaccines or treatments in return.

This has sparked concerns about repeating the inequalities seen during the COVID-19 pandemic, where less wealthy nations struggled to access medical tools despite being first to identify viral threats. Experts worry it could disrupt WHO negotiations aimed at preventing such disparities in future global health crises.

The U.S. document includes agreements on health issues like HIV and maternal mortality, aiming for self-reliance by 2030 but requiring a 25-year pathogen-sharing commitment. Some global health officials criticize it for bypassing WHO efforts, with figures like Michel Kazatchkine regretting the undermining of international cooperation and equity.