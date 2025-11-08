TN CM greets Revanth Reddy
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin greeted his Telangana counterpart A Revanth Reddy, who turned 57 on Saturday.
''Birthday greetings to Hon'ble Telangana Chief Minister Thiru @revanth_anumula garu. Wishing him happiness, good health and many more years of public service,'' Stalin said in a post on the social media platform 'X.'
