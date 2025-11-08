Hospital officials in Gaza say they have received the bodies of 15 Palestinians returned from Israel
Hospital officials in Gaza say they have received the bodies of 15 Palestinians returned from Israel under the terms of the US-brokered ceasefire agreement. The bodies arrived on Saturday at Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, the officials said. It followed the return by Palestinian militants of the body of an Israeli hostage the previous day. As part of the deal, Israel has returned the remains of 15 Palestinians for each Israeli hostage.
