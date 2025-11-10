Advanced Digital X-Ray System Boosts Healthcare Access in Stratford, Taranaki

The Stratford community in Taranaki is set to experience a significant enhancement in healthcare accessibility, with the installation of a cutting-edge digital X-ray system at the Stratford Health Centre. Health Minister Simeon Brown announced that the new system marks a major milestone in modernizing diagnostic services across the region, reducing the need for patients to travel long distances for essential imaging procedures.

A Milestone for Local Healthcare

Previously, many Stratford residents had to visit Taranaki Base Hospital for advanced imaging, leading to delays and added travel burdens. The introduction of the new ceiling-mounted digital X-ray unit means patients can now receive a wide range of diagnostic imaging services within their local community. This not only saves time and costs but also enhances the patient experience through more efficient and accurate imaging results.

“The ceiling-mounted unit will deliver faster image processing and greater accuracy, improving the quality and efficiency of radiology services for Stratford patients,” Minister Brown said. “Its advanced automatic positioning technology and lightweight design make it easier for clinicians to use, supporting a safer and more comfortable experience for patients.”

Completing the Regional Upgrade

The Stratford installation completes the regional rollout of new digital X-ray systems across Taranaki’s satellite health centres. Earlier upgrades in Hāwera and Waitara have already demonstrated positive impacts on patient care, streamlining diagnosis and treatment times. Together, these installations mark a significant leap forward in the region’s healthcare infrastructure, ensuring that communities outside major urban centres benefit from modern medical technology.

“This is another important step in strengthening local health services and ensuring people can get the care they need closer to home,” Minister Brown added.

Future Expansion: The New East Wing Building

Looking ahead, radiology capabilities in Taranaki will be further enhanced with the upcoming opening of the New East Wing Building (NEWB) at Taranaki Base Hospital in 2026. The NEWB’s purpose-built radiology department will feature some of the most advanced diagnostic technologies available in New Zealand.

The upgraded department will include a second CT machine, a fluoroscopy machine, a new MRI, SPECT CT, cone beam CT, ultrasound, and expanded X-ray services. This comprehensive suite of imaging tools will substantially increase diagnostic capacity, reduce waiting times, and enable earlier detection and treatment of medical conditions.

Strengthening Healthcare Equity

The Government’s investment in Taranaki’s healthcare infrastructure reflects a broader commitment to equity and accessibility in medical services across New Zealand. Rural and regional communities, often underserved in specialist care, stand to gain the most from such technological upgrades.

“We’re focused on making sure all New Zealanders, including those in Stratford and the wider Taranaki region, can access timely, quality healthcare when they need it,” Minister Brown emphasized. “Upgrades like this new digital X-ray system are essential to achieving that goal, improving outcomes for patients and ensuring more people receive the diagnostic services they need closer to home.”

A Vision for the Future

The integration of state-of-the-art technology into community health centres demonstrates the Ministry of Health’s ongoing vision for a connected, modern, and efficient health system. As diagnostic tools become faster and more precise, clinicians will be better equipped to make accurate assessments and deliver effective treatment plans. For patients, it means shorter waits, fewer hospital visits, and improved health outcomes.

The Stratford Health Centre’s digital X-ray system represents not just a technical upgrade, but a symbol of progress — a tangible step toward ensuring equitable healthcare access for all regions of New Zealand.