Kenko Life: Revolutionizing Healthy Eating Habits in India

The Kenko Life, a Bengaluru health-first food company founded by Neeraj Kumar and Vivek Chandran, secured seed funding to expand its operations. Supported by Rainmatter and angel investors, Kenko plans to grow in Bengaluru and Hyderabad, invest in technology, and enhance its product and service offerings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangalore | Updated: 10-11-2025 14:37 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 14:37 IST
The Kenko Life, a Bengaluru-based health-first food company, has garnered seed funding to bolster its growth trajectory. Founded by Neeraj Kumar and Vivek Chandran, the company's funding round was spearheaded by Rainmatter, Zerodha's health-oriented investment arm, and angel investor Aniketh Jain.

Since its 2023 inception, Kenko has become a prominent player in the health-focused food sector, offering meal subscriptions to over 800 subscribers and delivering over 21,000 meals monthly. With a foundation rooted in nutrition science and culinary creativity, the company is poised for expansion in Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

With a significant infusion of capital, Kenko plans to broaden its product lineup, improve kitchen capacity, and invest in technology for personalized dining experiences. The funding will also support eco-friendly packaging solutions and educational marketing aimed at promoting calorie-conscious eating in urban India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

