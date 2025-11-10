Kenko Life: Revolutionizing Healthy Eating Habits in India

The Kenko Life, a Bengaluru-based health-first food company, has garnered seed funding to bolster its growth trajectory. Founded by Neeraj Kumar and Vivek Chandran, the company's funding round was spearheaded by Rainmatter, Zerodha's health-oriented investment arm, and angel investor Aniketh Jain.

Since its 2023 inception, Kenko has become a prominent player in the health-focused food sector, offering meal subscriptions to over 800 subscribers and delivering over 21,000 meals monthly. With a foundation rooted in nutrition science and culinary creativity, the company is poised for expansion in Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

With a significant infusion of capital, Kenko plans to broaden its product lineup, improve kitchen capacity, and invest in technology for personalized dining experiences. The funding will also support eco-friendly packaging solutions and educational marketing aimed at promoting calorie-conscious eating in urban India.

(With inputs from agencies.)