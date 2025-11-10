Infosys Champions Mental Wellness with Innovative Training Manual

IT services giant Infosys, in collaboration with the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS), has unveiled the 'Wellness Matters: Mental Health First Aider Training Manual.' This manual serves as a practical guide to aid employees in identifying early signs of mental distress, providing peer support, and connecting individuals with professional help.

The initiative is aimed at fostering a psychologically safe and inclusive workplace culture. The manual covers essential topics such as self-awareness, self-care, mental health conditions, substance use concerns, and basic counseling skills. Infosys' statement emphasized the importance of a 'training of trainers' model that allows certified participants to spread this knowledge within teams, thereby embedding a culture of mental wellness across the organization.

This initiative, which trained Infosys' Human Resources professionals in India as Mental Health First Aiders, is part of a year-long co-creative effort between the Infosys wellness team and NIMHANS. The program was designed based on focus group discussions conducted to understand employees' well-being needs and involved a multidisciplinary team of mental health professionals.