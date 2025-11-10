Canada's Setback: Measles Elimination Status Lost After 30 Years

In a significant public health setback, Canada has lost its measles elimination status after nearly 30 years, owing to an uncontrolled year-long outbreak. The Pan American Health Organization announced that this has led to the Americas region losing its elimination status as well.

Despite this, experts say the situation is reversible. Dr. Jarbas Barbosa, the Director of the organization, noted that while Canada lost its status, the remaining 34 countries in the Americas still maintain their measles-free certification.

Health authorities in Canada are now concentrating on improving vaccination rates and enhancing surveillance efforts. Experts caution that slipping vaccination rates are leading to a resurgence of vaccine-preventable diseases.

