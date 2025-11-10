Canada's Setback: Measles Elimination Status Lost After 30 Years
After nearly three decades, Canada has lost its measles elimination status owing to an uncontained year-long outbreak. This has also resulted in the Americas losing the same status. Low vaccination rates, especially post-COVID-19, are seen as a significant factor. Canada now focuses on improving vaccination and surveillance.
In a significant public health setback, Canada has lost its measles elimination status after nearly 30 years, owing to an uncontrolled year-long outbreak. The Pan American Health Organization announced that this has led to the Americas region losing its elimination status as well.
Despite this, experts say the situation is reversible. Dr. Jarbas Barbosa, the Director of the organization, noted that while Canada lost its status, the remaining 34 countries in the Americas still maintain their measles-free certification.
Health authorities in Canada are now concentrating on improving vaccination rates and enhancing surveillance efforts. Experts caution that slipping vaccination rates are leading to a resurgence of vaccine-preventable diseases.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Canada Loses Measles-Free Status, Sparking Vaccination Debate
West Bengal Health Commission Revokes Hospital License Over Medical Negligence
Veteran Actor Dharmendra's Health Under Close Observation
Sunny Deol Visits Hospitalized Dharmendra Amid Health Concerns
Dharmendra Hospitalized: Bollywood Icon's Health Update