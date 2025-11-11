Melatonin's Heart Risk: Examining the Alarm
A study presented at the American Heart Association explores the link between melatonin use and increased heart failure risk. While findings are preliminary and based on limited data, they highlight potential concerns that warrant further investigation. The study underscores the importance of cautious interpretation and the need for more research.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
A recent study presented at the American Heart Association's scientific meetings has raised alarms over the use of melatonin, a popular sleep aid in the UK. The study suggests that long-term melatonin users may face a threefold increase in the risk of heart failure.
Melatonin has been widely prescribed for sleep issues in the UK for nearly two decades. However, the study, based on electronic health records of around 130,000 adults, emphasizes that the findings indicate an association rather than a direct cause of heart failure.
With the study's preliminary nature and reliance on incomplete data, experts urge caution. While previous studies have hinted at melatonin's potential protective benefits for heart health, further research is essential to draw definitive conclusions about its long-term safety.