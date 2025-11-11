Left Menu

Melatonin's Heart Risk: Examining the Alarm

A study presented at the American Heart Association explores the link between melatonin use and increased heart failure risk. While findings are preliminary and based on limited data, they highlight potential concerns that warrant further investigation. The study underscores the importance of cautious interpretation and the need for more research.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 11-11-2025 10:46 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 10:46 IST
Melatonin's Heart Risk: Examining the Alarm
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

A recent study presented at the American Heart Association's scientific meetings has raised alarms over the use of melatonin, a popular sleep aid in the UK. The study suggests that long-term melatonin users may face a threefold increase in the risk of heart failure.

Melatonin has been widely prescribed for sleep issues in the UK for nearly two decades. However, the study, based on electronic health records of around 130,000 adults, emphasizes that the findings indicate an association rather than a direct cause of heart failure.

With the study's preliminary nature and reliance on incomplete data, experts urge caution. While previous studies have hinted at melatonin's potential protective benefits for heart health, further research is essential to draw definitive conclusions about its long-term safety.

TRENDING

1
Deadly Delhi Blast Sparks International Tension and Terror Probe

Deadly Delhi Blast Sparks International Tension and Terror Probe

 India
2
Blast Near Red Fort: Investigators Probe Fidayeen Link

Blast Near Red Fort: Investigators Probe Fidayeen Link

 India
3
Supreme Court Offers Condolences After Red Fort Car Blast

Supreme Court Offers Condolences After Red Fort Car Blast

 India
4
Bihar Votes for Development Amidst EVM Controversy

Bihar Votes for Development Amidst EVM Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthy Aging Fuels Growth: How Better Health in Later Life Boosts Work and Prosperity

IMF Study Says South Africa’s 3% Inflation Goal May Bring Big Gains After Small Costs

From Farms to Frontiers: How Market Distortions Fuel Guatemala’s Migration Wave

Transforming Data Systems: How SDMX Drives Modern, Open, and Interoperable Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025